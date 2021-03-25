Vintage Wine Estates Launches Unique Shareholder Passport Program

The new incentive program offers investors exclusive benefits, discounts and VIP treatment

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced the launch of its Shareholder Passport. The program grants VWE investors VIP treatment at all 14 estate wineries, plus discounts for in-person and online purchases made through any of VWE’s 35 web stores.



While some VWE brands have wine clubs and subscriptions that provide value to customers, the Shareholder Passport is the first time that discounts will be available across the entire Company portfolio. No other shareholder incentive program of its kind exists among wine producers or spirits brands, showing VWE’s commitment to its shareholders and willingness to innovate.

“We are thrilled to launch the Shareholder Passport as we near the next phase of our journey,” said Terry Wheatley, President of Vintage Wine Estates. “The program offers shareholders the unique opportunity to benefit from their investment in the short term while supporting VWE’s strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value over the long term.”

In February, VWE announced it would go public through a business combination with publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE). Upon closing, the combined Company will be listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol, “VWE.” Investors who own 500 or more BSPE shares are exclusively eligible to enroll in the Shareholder Passport program.

There are two Shareholder Passport tiers, Gold (500+ shares) and Platinum (1,000+ shares), with benefits that include: discounts of between 15% and 25%, complimentary wine tours and tastings, concierge service and special pricing on tickets to popular events, such as the B.R. Cohn Sonoma Harvest Music Festival. Both tiers allow shareholders to participate in their investment and be part of VWE’s growth.

For more information about VWE’s Shareholder Passport, click here.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling nearly 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 price range. For more information, visit www.vintagewineestates.com.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition. BCAC is led by an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played integral roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit www.bespokespac.com.

